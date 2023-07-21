The Ravens placed Dobbins (undisclosed/knee) on the active/PUP list Friday, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.

Dobbins was held out of June minicamp with a soft tissue injury, and he appears to still be working his way back to 100 percent. The Ravens are expected to be cautious with the 2020 second-round pick, who missed the entire 2021 campaign after tearing his ACL during training camp and was never able to hit his stride in 2022. The state of his current injury remains unclear, but Dobbins is eligible to practice and/or play at any point during the preseason.