Dobbins (Achilles) posted a video Thursday that shows him running on turf and then a treadmill.

Meanwhile, GM Eric DeCosta told reporters Tuesday that the Ravens plan to discuss new contracts with both Dobbins and Gus Edwards. The former is still rehabbing the Achilles' tear that ended his 2023 campaign after Week 1, while the latter is nearly four years older but just set career highs for carries (198), rushing yards (810) and rushing TDs (13). Edwards also averaged a career low 4.1 YPC, to be fair, after running for 5.0 or better in each of his previous NFL seasons. The rumor mill connects Baltimore with big-name RBs scheduled for agency like Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley, but DeCosta made sure to mention Dobbins, Edwards, Justice Hill and Keaton Mitchell (torn ACL), with the latter two still under contract in Baltimore. Re-signing Dobbins or Edwards wouldn't necessarily preclude adding a bigger name, particularly in Dobbins' case given the poor track record of RBs coming back from Achilles injuries and the accompanying likelihood he'll have to settle for a contract without much guaranteed money. The 2020 second-round pick has played nine games since his rookie season, losing all of 2021 to an ACL tear and half of 2022 to ensuing issues with the same knee.