Though he was listed as a full practice participant this week, Dobbins (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Normally a week of full practice sessions would result in a player heading into his team's upcoming contest minus an injury designation, but with Dobbins working his way back from a major knee injury that he suffered during the Ravens' 2021 preseason finale, the team so far has fallen short of declaring him available for Week 2 action. Per Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun, Dobbins said Friday that he feels "amazing," but with regard to whether he'll suit up versus Miami, the running back noted, "We'll see." If he does make his season debut this weekend, some sort of snap count is plausible for Dobbins, with Kenyan Drake, Mike Davis and Justice Hill also available to handle backfield touches for Baltimore.