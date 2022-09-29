Dobbins (chest) practiced fully Thursday.
Dobbins, who made his season debut in Week 3 against the Patriots after returning from a major knee injury, was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a chest injury, but his full participation Thursday paves the way for the 2020 second-rounder to play Sunday against the Bills. After being limited to 27 snaps and seven carries in his return to action this past weekend, Dobbins could see an uptick in touches in Week 4, with Justice Hill -- who logged six carries for 60 yards versus New England -- also poised to be a factor in the Baltimore's backfield mix versus Buffalo.
