For the first time this summer, Dobbins participated in team drills at Friday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Dobbins ended his "hold-in" earlier this week and started practicing Monday following his activation from the PUP list. He'd been limited to individual work up until Friday. With 23 days until the Ravens' Week 1 opener, Dobbins will have plenty of time to get his legs underneath him and carry the load as the team's lead back.