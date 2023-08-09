Coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday that he expects Dobbins (undisclosed) to be back at practice "very soon," Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sunn reports.

Harbaugh said "the ball is in [Dobbins'] court" for a second time in as many weeks, essentially confirming that the running back's absence is related to his contract even though he's technically on the PUP list with an unspecified injury. The 24-year-old is in the final year of his rookie deal and presumably wants an extension, with his absence from practice this summer leaving Gus Edwards, Justice Hill and Melvin Gordon as the veteran options in Baltimore's backfield.