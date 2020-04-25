Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Reeled in by Baltimore

The Ravens selected Dobbins in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 55th overall.

The Ravens running game was already producing at an elite level, so Dobbins' talents weren't exactly necessary for Baltimore. At the same time, the former Ohio State star is very likely a standout talent at running back, one whose abilities could soon prove superior to those of Mark Ingram, not to mention Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. Dobbins didn't do athletic tests due to an ankle issue at the combine, but he should eventually fill out to about 215 pounds (209 at the combine) on a 5-foot-9 frame and otherwise showed the ability to turn the corner at Ohio State. After running for 4,459 yards (6.2 YPC) for the Buckeyes over 42 games, Dobbins should be expected to turn into a three-down standout in the relatively near future. For the short term, though, it might be difficult to displace a runner as good as Ingram.