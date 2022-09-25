Dobbins (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Dobbins, who is bouncing back from a major knee injury that he suffered during Baltimore's 2021 preseason finale, participated fully in practices last week, but he was made inactive in Week 2 against the Dolphins as the team elected to proceed cautiously with the running back. With another week's worth of full practice participation under his belt, the 2020 second-rounder is now slated to make his season debut, though it's plausible he'll be eased back into the mix some in terms of snaps and carries, with Mike Davis and Justice Hill on hand to spell Dobbins and work in complementary roles in Week 3.