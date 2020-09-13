Dobbins ran for 22 yards and two touchdowns on seven rush attempts during Sunday's 38-6 win against the Browns.

Veteran Mark Ingram may have garnered 10 of Baltimore's 21 running back carries, but Dobbins was the benefactor of the ever-valuable goal-line carry, scoring on touchdown plunges of two and three yards during Sunday's contest. Ingram was handed two red-zone carries after ranking 10th in the category during 2019, but Dobbins handled both of Baltimore's RB rush attempts within the 5-yard line. If Dobbins can gradually overtake Ingram for first-team snaps, he has potential to become a fantasy superstar for a Ravens offense that last year set the NFL record in team rushing yards (3,296). Heading into Week 2, Dobbins and Ingram are expected to split reps against a Texans defense that surrendered 166 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown to Kansas City on Thursday night.