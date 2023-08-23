Dobbins isn't in line to play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Buccaneers, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

Dobbins, who is entering his contract year, missed the Ravens' mandatory minicamp in June and then didn't participate in the team's first 14 practices of training camp, said Wednesday that he's had "good conversations" with general manager Eric DeCosta about his future. While Dobbins acknowledges that he wasn't 100 percent healthy at the end of the 2022 season, he believes that his speed is different in 2023 compared to last season and feels "amazing" as the coming season approaches. Come Week 1, look for Dobbins to lead Baltimore's backfield, with Gus Edwards and Justice Hill in the mix for complementary touches and either Melvin Gordon or Keaton Mitchell on hand in reserve.