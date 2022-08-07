Dobbins (knee) will undergo an evaluation Monday to determine if he can be activated of the active/PUP list, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

As Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun previously reported, Dobbins has been in a hurry to resume practicing but has remained on the PUP list through the first two weeks of training camp. However, he could return as soon as Monday if his evaluation goes as planned. Dobbins still profiles as the lead back once he's ready with Mike Davis, Justice Hill and Corey Clement currently as the top healthy options and Gus Edwards (knee) still behind on his rehab. Dobbins, a 2020 second-round pick, ran 134 times for 805 yards (6.0 yards per carry) and nine touchdowns as a rookie and was set for an expanded role last year before tearing his ACL during a preseason contest.