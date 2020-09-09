Dobbins should be active for Sunday's game against Cleveland, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

The Ravens' PR staff put Dobbins fourth on the unofficial depth chart that was released Monday, which led to a bit of concern that the rookie might be lightly used -- or even inactive -- in the season opener. Zrebiec said he would be "shocked" if Dobbins is a healthy scratch, adding that the depth chart posted on the team website means nothing with regard to coach John Harbaugh's plans for Week 1. The longtime Ravens beat writer also mentions that Dobbins has seen a lot of practice reps on special teams, suggesting Baltimore is planning on the rookie being a key contributor on that unit. Mark Ingram is still expected to be the starter, but Dobbins should remain in the mix for some touches out of the backfield.