Dobbins and Gus Edwards are expected to take on elevated roles Sunday in Indianapolis with Mark Ingram (ankle) listed as doubtful for the contest, Daniel Oyefusi of The Baltimore Sun reports.

While Ingram was sidelined during last week's loss to the Steelers, both Dobbins and Edwards enjoyed productive days while splitting the backfield work. Dobbins and Edwards both received 16 touches apiece, but the former played 54 snaps and accrued 121 yards from scrimmage, while the latter played 26 and put up 87 yards. Though Edwards should remain heavily involved in the Ravens' ground attack Week 10, Dobbins' ability to contribute both as a ballcarrier and as a pass catcher gives him the greater fantasy upside of the two backs.