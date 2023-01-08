The Ravens are expected to hold Dobbins out for rest purposes in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Bengals, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Though Dobbins doesn't carry an injury designation for the contest, the Ravens are inclined to err on the side of caution with the running back, who returned from injured reserve Week 14 and has logged double-digit carries in each of the team's subsequent four games. Dobbins should take back the lead role out of the backfield during the wild-card round of the playoffs, but in his expected absence for Week 18, Gus Edwards is in line to serve as the Ravens' top option on the ground. Meanwhile, Justice Hill and Kenyan Drake should re-enter the mix for change-of-pace roles behind Edwards.