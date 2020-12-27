Dobbins rushed 11 times for 77 yards and a touchdown and failed to bring in his only target in the Ravens' 27-13 win over the Giants on Sunday.

Dobbins was forced briefly from the game in the second half with a chest injury, and although he returned to the contest, he did not log any additional touches. The rookie put some good work in for the day, however, scoring his seventh touchdown of the season on a two-yard run in the first quarter and also boosting his overall numbers with a game-long 25-yard run. Dobbins will head into a Week 17 road battle versus the vulnerable Bengals defense with at least 70 rushing yards in three of his past five contests and a five-game rushing TD streak.