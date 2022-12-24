Dobbins carried the ball 12 times for 59 yards and failed to catch his only target in Saturday's 17-9 win over the Falcons.

The third-year back handled one more carry than Gus Edwards but was outgained by the veteran 99 yards to 59 on a cold day that saw the Ravens lean heavily on their ground game. Dobbins has seen between 12 and 15 touches in all three games since returning from a knee injury, and with Baltimore having locked up a playoff spot Saturday, his workload will likely remain capped in Week 17 versus the Steelers. He reached 120 rushing yards in each of those first two games however, so he might still be productive even on that volume.