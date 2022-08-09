Dobbins (knee) did individual drills Monday at his 2022 practice debut, staying on the field for nearly 90 minutes, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Dobbins had been pressuring the team to remove him from the PUP list since the start of training camp and finally got his wish Monday afternoon. "I thought he looked pretty good in individual (drills)," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said afterward. "You guys saw him moving around, running the ballhandling drill. That will be the first step. Maybe we add a little bit more every day and kind of see how he handles it, and see how the knee responds. But it seems like it's so far so good." With nearly five weeks to go before Baltimore's regular-season opener, Dobbins seemingly has put himself on track to play, while backfield mate Gus Edwards (also coming back from an ACL tear) remains on the PUP list and is trending in the other direction.