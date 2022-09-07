Dobbins (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
Per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Dobbins is "ascending quickly", while QB Lamar Jackson said he hoped the running back would be out on the field in "a couple of weeks." A 'limited' designation on the first official injury report of the season was to be expected, considering Dobbins was activated from the PUP list Aug. 8 (but seemingly still hasn't been cleared for contact). If he misses the opener against the Jets this weekend, Baltimore will rely on Mike Davis, Justice Hill and Kenyan Drake in the backfield (Davis being the favorite to start).
More News
-
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Status for Week 1 remains unknown•
-
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Still uncertain for season opener•
-
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: May not be ready for Week 1•
-
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Taking baby steps in practice•
-
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Going through individual drills•
-
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Starts with individual drills•