Coach Jim Harbaugh said that Wednesday's signing of Kenyan Drake isn't a sign that Dobbins (knee) won't be ready for the Ravens' regular-season opener Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Jets, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. "J.K. has looked better every day," Harbaugh added. "His quickness is kind of back."

After Baltimore activated Dobbins from the active/PUP list on Aug. 8, he didn't exhibit his typical burst on the field right away, but as Harbaugh noted the third-year running back has looked more explosive in practice of late. The Ravens won't have the serves of Gus Edwards (knee) for at least the first four games of the upcoming campaign, as he resides on the reserve/PUP list, so Drake's addition can be seen more as providing depth for a team that boasts a run-heavy scheme. A better indication of Dobbins' Week 1 availability could emerge when Harbaugh must post injury reports, starting next Wednesday. If Dobbins ends up being limited or even out in the opener, Mike Davis, Drake and Justice Hill are the other current members of Baltimore's backfield.