Dobbins (knee) wants to play Sunday versus the Dolphins but it appears unlikely that the Ravens will give him clearance for Week 2, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It appears that Dobbins isn't expected to play Week 2, though he could still have an opportunity to convince Baltimore's coaching staff pre-game. In any case, an official word on Dobbins' status will be revealed 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff time. Even in the event that the 2020 second-round pick is given a chance to make his season debut Week 2, it seems likely that he would end up on a snap count. Kenyan Drake, Mike Davis and Justice Hill are available to handle backfield snaps if Dobbins can't go.