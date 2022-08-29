Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday that he doesn't know if Dobbins (knee) will be ready for Week 1 against the Jets.

Harbaugh made similar comments a week and a half ago and hasn't said much else about the running back since he was removed from the PUP list Aug. 8. Dobbins has increased his activity level over the past three weeks but still needs to be cleared for contact before the Ravens can truly evaluate his readiness in practice. With Gus Edwards (ACL) ruled out for the first four weeks already, there's an opportunity for Mike Davis and Justice Hill to be involved in the Baltimore offense early in the season.