Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Dobbins (knee) remains week-to-week, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Harbaugh declined to offer any information about Dobbins' chances of playing Week 3 versus New England, so the 2020 second-round pick still remains without a solid return timetable. Though Dobbins managed to resume practicing in full last week, the Ravens continue to take a cautious approach to his return from a serious left knee injury. That said, as long as Dobbins can continue looking good in practices without any setbacks, he could convince Harbaugh and Baltimore's coaching staff that Week 3 is an opportune time for this 2022 debut.
More News
-
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Inactive Sunday•
-
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: On track to sit out Week 2•
-
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Looking unlikely for Week 2•
-
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Practices fully, but questionable•
-
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Another full practice•
-
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Trending toward playing Week 2•