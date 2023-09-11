Dobbins (Achilles) is scheduled to undergo surgery Friday to address his season-ending injury, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Dobbins suffered a season-ending Achilles' tear during Sunday's win over the Texans. The 24-year-old was entering the final year of his rookie deal, and he is currently set to hit free agency at the end of the 2023 season. With Dobbins done for the year, Baltimore's backfield looks set to be led by Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, the latter of whom scored twice Week 1. Experienced veteran Melvin Gordon is also expected to be brought up from the practice squad.