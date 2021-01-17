Dobbins ran the ball 10 times for 42 yards, hauling in three of five targets for 51 yards during Saturday's 17-3 divisional-round loss to the Bills.

Dobbins came into the AFC playoff matchup having posted eight rushing scores over his past seven outings, but Buffalo held the rookie back without a TD despite him receiving three red-zone carries. As was a prevailing trend over the latter stages of the season with Mark Ingram a frequent healthy scratch, Baltimore deployed Gus Edwards and Dobbins in equal measure on the ground as each back garnered 10 rush attempts Saturday night. The rookie from Ohio State closed out the campaign with double-digit rush attempts over seven of his final eight games of the season, racking up an astronomical 6.0 yards per carry during that span. The 22-year-old plays in as a vital part of the Ravens' ground attack looking ahead to 2021, after he totaled 805 yards and nine TDs on 134 carries in the regular season.