Dobbins (illness) will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Dobbins and position mate Mark Ingram (illness) have both tested positive for COVID-19 following Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Titans, which resulted in Baltimore's team facilities being shut down Monday. The news leaves Gus Edwards and Justice Hill as the Ravens' only running backs heading into a primetime Thanksgiving Day contest against the Steelers, so Ty'Son Williams could be a candidate to bump up from the practice squad. Dobbins led Baltimore's backfield against Tennessee (15 carries for 70 yards), and he appeared to have been making a case for a bellcow role, but the rookie second-round pick will now be forced miss time until he's able to gain full medical clearance.