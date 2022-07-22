Dobbins (knee) has been placed on the active/PUP list by the Ravens, Clifton Brown of the team's official site reports.

The same applies to fellow running back Gus Edwards, who, like Dobbins, is bouncing back from a torn ACL that he suffered prior to the start of the 2021 regular season. Both players can come off the PUP list at any time during training camp, though neither has a concrete timetable for a return to practice. While there's been some speculation that Dobbins is no lock to be ready for Week 1 action, for his part the 2020 second-rounder -- who profiles as the Ravens' top backfield option when healthy -- recently declared that he's sure he'll be ready to play by that time.