Dobbins rushed 13 times for 62 yards while catching four of five targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-17 wild-card round loss to the Bengals.

Dobbins just stretched the ball over the goal line on his two-yard touchdown catch to get the Ravens on the board in the second quarter. He was also Baltimore's most effective option on the ground, finishing with one more carry than Gus Edwards and eight more rushing yards than quarterback Tyler Huntley. After two surgeries on his knee, Dobbins finally looks to have regained pre-injury form, which will make the 2020 second-round pick out of Ohio State an enticing fantasy option in 2023 as the lead back in a run-first Ravens offense that's likely to be quarterbacked by Lamar Jackson (knee).