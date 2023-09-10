Dobbins is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles in Sunday's game against the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Ravens ruled the running back out for the rest of the contest, and initial reports suggest that he could miss extended time, pending the result of an MRI. If Dobbins is indeed sidelined beyond Week 1, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill are next up for the team's carries, with Melvin Gordon and Owen Wright candidates to be elevated from the practice squad.