Dobbins (knee) was a full practice participant Wednesday, putting him on track to play in Sunday's game against Miami, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Dobbins was a limited participant all last week, and while some reports called him a game-time decision, he never seemed especially likely to play. It could come down to a game-time call again this week, or at least the Ravens may want to create that appearance. If so, a 1 p.m. ET kickoff makes things easier on fantasy managers.