Dobbins has been impressing as a receiver in training camp, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

The rookie out of Ohio State has been making highlight-reel worthy plays on a daily basis, according to Zrebiec, and some of his most impressive work has been in the passing game. Dobbins has made acrobatic catches in the end zone on back-to-back days and seems to be making a smooth transition to the pros overall. The Ravens ran the ball a league-high 596 times in the regular season in 2019, and even if Mark Ingram remains the nominal starter at running back, there's room for Dobbins to carve out a significant role in this offense. And given the early camp impressions, it seems Dobbins is primed to make the most out of those opportunities.