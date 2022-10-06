Dobbins (chest) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

His ability to take every rep at Thursday's session likely confirms that his absence from Wednesday's session was for maintenance purposes. With Dobbins expected to gradually increase his usage and workload in the weeks to come now that he's returned from the knee surgery that sidelined him for all of 2021 and the first two contests of the current season, the Ravens could continue to cap his practice reps early on in weeks to ensure he's at optimal health heading into game days. Dobbins will once again headline the Ravens' backfield Sunday against Bengals, but it's unclear who might be complementing him. Justice Hill (hamstring) was his top understudy the past two weeks but looks to be trending toward sitting out Sunday, while Gus Edwards (knee) returned to practice Wednesday but may need another week or two to ramp up before the Ravens activate him from the PUP list.