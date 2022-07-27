Dobbins (knee) believes he's ready to practice but for Wednesday will remain limited to on-field workouts after practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

The Ravens want to take things a bit slower than Dobbins, who said last week that he hoped to avoid the active/PUP list. The Ravens placed him on it ahead of training camp, but it sounds like he'll be coming off soon to rejoin his teammates at practice. He seems to be ahead of fellow running back Gus Edwards, who suffered an ACL tear a couple weeks after Dobbins did. Ravens coach John Harbaugh recently said he wasn't sure if Edwards would be ready for Week 1.