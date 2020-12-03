Coach John Harbaugh said that Dobbins did not play Wednesday as part of a "medical decision," Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com "Are they physically ready to go play in a game like that without practice? Those are all the things that doctors take into consideration," Harbaugh said in reference to Dobbins and Mark Ingram.

Dobbins was not activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Wednesday's loss to the Steelers despite being eligible after clearing the minimum isolation period. However, Baltimore kept both Dobbins and Ingram out, and Harbaugh alluded to a lack of practice time playing a role. The Ravens haven't commented on Dobbins' status for Tuesday's game against the Cowboys, but if he's able to practice in the coming days, it could be enough to get him activated.