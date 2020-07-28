Breeland (knee) isn't expected to play this year, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Coach John Harbaugh hinted at Breeland earning a roster spot, but it now seems an IR spot is more likely. The undrafted rookie suffered a torn ACL and meniscus last October, finishing his senior season at Oregon with a 26-405-6 receiving line in six games. The Ravens have placed Breeland on the non-football injury list, leaving Eli Wolf and Charles Scarff as the available tight ends behind starters Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle.