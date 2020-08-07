Breeland (knee) reverted to the Ravens' non-football injury list Thursday, Aaron Kasinitz of PennLive.com reports.
The undrafted rookie tight end passed through waivers without being claimed, so he will remain with the Ravens for the year but will be unable to play. While playing his senior season at Oregon last season, Breeland suffered a torn ACL, which he is still working his way back from. In six games before his injury last season, the tight end recorded 26 receptions for 405 yards and six touchdowns.