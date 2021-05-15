Coach John Harbaugh said Saturday that he hopes Breeland (knee) will be ready for training camp, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Breeland is still working his way back from the torn ACL he suffered in his final season at Oregon. The injury forced him to miss his entire rookie season in 2020, but it appears that Breeland is now at least nearing a return to full health. Mark Andrews, Nick Boyle (knee) and Josh Oliver are all likely locks to make Baltimore's regular-season roster, so Breeland will be competing for one of a limited amount of depth roles once back to 100 percent.