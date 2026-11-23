Brissett completed 24 of 37 passes for 276 yards and a touchdown with an interception in Sunday's 35-33 loss to the Panthers. He added seven rushing yards on two carries.

It was another decent showing for the veteran quarterback, and his first TD pass in two games as a Raven came on a trick that involved a direct snap to Derrick Henry, who flipped it Brissett for a 52-yard strike to Rashod Bateman. Brissett has also kept Zay Flowers relevant, feeding the wideout 18 targets for a 14-171-0 line. Baltimore's passing attack will try to keep improving in Week 12 against the Texans.