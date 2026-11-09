Ahead of Week 10, Ravens head coach Jesse Minter noted "I expect (Brissett) to be our starter" next Monday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Brissett officially landed with the Ravens in a trade with the Cardinals this past Friday, and he's now on track to assume his new team's starting QB role for the foreseeable future. As a result, Joe Fagnano -- who had a spot start in Week 9 -- will revert to backup status. With regard to franchise signal caller Lamar Jackson (thumb), who is currently on IR, he's indicated that he plans to return later this season. However, he's out for at least three more games and 4-5 Baltimore's record as the season progresses figures to factor into Jackson's approach to a potential return to action.