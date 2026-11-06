The Ravens acquired Brissett and a 2027 fifth-round pick from the Cardinals on Friday in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 seventh-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Additionally, the Cardinals are paying about half of Brissett's remaining 2026 salary to facilitate the deal. The move gives Baltimore a veteran quarterback after both Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) suffered long-term injuries last Sunday against Buffalo. Brissett had recently fallen to the Cardinals' No. 3 quarterback after he was benched in Week 8 against Dallas. He should immediately claim the QB1 spot for the Ravens after undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano has looked overmatched in his nearly two full games of action under center.