The Ravens are finalizing a trade with the Cardinals that will send Brissett to Baltimore, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The deal is expected to be completed over the weekend.

Brissett was set to become a free agent this offseason and was demoted from the starting role earlier this week, making him an expendable piece for the Cardinals, who will move forward with Gardner Minshew and Carson Beck as their quarterbacks. Baltimore, meanwhile, had a critical need for an experienced signal-caller after losing Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (foot) to injuries that will send both quarterbacks to injured reserve and potentially keep them out for the rest of the season, so Brissett will fill a void. Since the trade won't be made official for a few more days, Brissett won't be available for the Ravens' Thursday night game against the Jaguars. Undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano will direct the Baltimore offense against Jacksonville, but Brissett could step in as the Ravens' new starter beginning with a Week 10 matchup with the Chargers.