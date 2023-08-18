Clowney is slated to sign with the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Clowney, who was released by the Browns this offseason, should complement Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo off the edge, while contributing to Baltimore's defense as a situational pass-rushing option. During the 2022 season, Clowney recorded 28 tackles and two sacks in 12 games with Cleveland.