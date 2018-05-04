Ravens' Jaelon Acklin: Signs with Baltimore as UDFA

Acklin has signed a contract with the Ravens.

Acklin, who went undrafted out of Western Illinois this offseason, racked up the second-most receiving yards (1,369) in the FCS in 2017 -- which included a 19-catch, 343-yard effort against South Dakota in September. While he's a longshot to make the final roster, Acklin seemingly has a better chance to survive the cut than other undrafted receivers do around the league, as the bottom of the Ravens' depth chart is far from settled.