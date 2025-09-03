Alexander (knee) returned to practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

The official injury report has yet to come out, but Hensley stated Alexander will likely be listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's session. This is the first time the veteran corner has practiced since Aug. 9, which is a good sign for his potential availability in Baltimore's Week 1 contest against the Bills. However, if Alexander is still unable to go Sunday, T.J. Tampa will likely step in and start opposite Nate Wiggins.