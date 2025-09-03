Ravens' Jaire Alexander: Back at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alexander (knee) returned to practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
The official injury report has yet to come out, but Hensley stated Alexander will likely be listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's session. This is the first time the veteran corner has practiced since Aug. 9, which is a good sign for his potential availability in Baltimore's Week 1 contest against the Bills. However, if Alexander is still unable to go Sunday, T.J. Tampa will likely step in and start opposite Nate Wiggins.
