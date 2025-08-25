Head coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Alexander (knee) is "pushing" towards returning to practice ahead of the Ravens' Week 1 game against the Bills on Sunday, Sept. 7, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Alexander's practice participation during training camp has been limited due to a knee issue from the 2024 regular season, when he played with the Packers. It wouldn't be surprising to see Alexander continue to sit out of practices throughout the regular season given his injury history over the past two years, but participating in a limited capacity should be enough for him to play on a week-to-week basis. If Alexander's defensive snap count is also limited, that would open the door for T.J. Tampa, Chidobe Awuzie and Marlon Humphrey to get more looks at outside corner opposite Nate Wiggins.