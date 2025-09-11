Alexander (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Despite a lingering knee issue, Alexander was able to suit up for the Ravens' Week 1 loss against the Bills this past Sunday, when he finished with three tackles (two solo) while playing 33 of 85 defensive snaps. He'll likely remain limited in practices to manage the injury, and there's no indication that he will miss the Ravens' Week 2 AFC North clash against the Browns on Sunday barring a setback. Even so, Alexander could be deployed on a part-time basis early in the season, which means Chidobe Awuzie -- who played 67 defensive snaps Week 1 -- should continue to see additional work at outside corner opposite Nate Wiggins.