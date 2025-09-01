Ravens' Jaire Alexander: Not yet practicing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alexander (knee) isn't practicing Monday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Alexander has been held out of practice since Aug. 9 due to a knee issue. Head coach John Harbaugh said last week that the veteran cornerback is "pushing" to be ready for Week 1, but that's far from a certainty. If Alexander is unable to suit up Sunday against the Bills, T.J. Tampa, Chidobe Awuzie or Marlon Humphrey could draw a start in his stead.
