Alexander (knee) isn't practicing Monday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Alexander has been held out of practice since Aug. 9 due to a knee issue. Head coach John Harbaugh said last week that the veteran cornerback is "pushing" to be ready for Week 1, but that's far from a certainty. If Alexander is unable to suit up Sunday against the Bills, T.J. Tampa, Chidobe Awuzie or Marlon Humphrey could draw a start in his stead.