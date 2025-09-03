Ravens' Jaire Alexander: Officially limited Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alexander (knee) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Alexander missed close to a month of practice and the entirety of the preseason this summer, but his return to the field Wednesday would seem to give him a shot to suit up Sunday night versus Buffalo.
