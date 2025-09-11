default-cbs-image
Alexander (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Alexander was limited Wednesday due to a lingering knee injury but practiced without limitations Thursday. The veteran cornerback's injury will likely continue to cut into his practice reps at times, but it doesn't seem to be threatening his availability for games. Alexander will likely continue to play a rotational cornerback role in Week 2 against the Browns.

