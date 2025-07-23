Alexander (knee) participated in Wednesday's training camp practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Alexander signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Ravens in mid-June after being released by the Packers. The veteran corner missed the Packers' final eight games of the 2024 season (including playoffs) due to a knee injury, but he was cleared to return Wednesday and had some strong moments during drills in his first practice with his new team. Alexander has missed 20 regular-season games over the past two years due to injury, but the veteran corner is expected to serve as the Ravens' starting boundary cornerback opposite Nate Wiggins.