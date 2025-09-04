default-cbs-image
Alexander (knee) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Banner reports.

Alexander was sidelined by a knee injury from Aug. 9 until Wednesday, when he practiced in a limited capacity. It's a great sign for the veteran cornerback that he managed to shed those limitations the next day. Alexander's poised to make his Ravens debut in primetime against the Bills on SNF.

